QUESTION TIME IN FEDERAL PARLIAMENT

WHAT WE LEARNED

* The tax office expects to collect an extra $7 billion a year from multinationals under the new-ish tax avoidance laws.

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT WANTED TO SPIN

* If you want more jobs in Australia you have to back the policies that encourage more investment in business - like our company tax cut.

WHAT LABOR WANTED TO TALK ABOUT

* Why won't the government commit to taking its $65 billion company tax giveaway to the next election?

THEY SAID WHAT

"Labor think Campbell's mum is a tax cheat. Labor think Campbell's mum has never paid any tax in her life and Labor think Campbell's mum is the problem!" - Treasurer Scott Morrison gets specific on details of the opposition's policy on cash refunds for shareholders with low taxable income.

"The Member for McMahon was a failure in the Labor government and he would be a disaster if ever he was to occupy the cross benches in this place." - Um, would that be the Treasury benches, Peter Dutton.

"Mr Speaker, I am comforted that my microphone is the only one that is on at the moment." - Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull persists against a noisy background of protesters in the public gallery.

"If you are against cutting tax, you are against economic growth." - former prime minister Julia Gillard, as quoted by Turnbull on Wednesday.

TWEETED

Karen Sweeney - @karenlsweeney: After the earlier protest excitement the public gallery's looking very subdued. I think one man is even asleep.

Tom McIlroy - @TomMcIlroy: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack just said "Mr Speaker" 28 times in one three minute answer

Alice Workman - @workmanalice: "WE'RE GOING TO DO YOU SLOWLY!" @MathiasCormann tells Labor. Was there a brief to Liberal politicians today to mention Paul Keating as much as possible? #SenateQT