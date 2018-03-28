Rockets fire, Cavs and Spurs foiled in NBA

Eric Gordon has scored 31 points and tied a career high with eight three-pointers as the Houston Rockets trounced the Chicago Bulls 118-86 in the NBA.

LeBron James has closed in on equalling a Michael Jordan record in Cleveland's 98-79 loss at Miami.

League-leading Houston rested James Harden but still cruised to their 10th successive win with Trevor Ariza adding 21 points and Chris Paul contributing 13 points and 10 assists in his return after missing the past three games with a sore hamstring.

Lauri Markkanen returned from a back problem and had 22 points for the Bulls, who dropped their sixth straight.

DeMar DeRozan, Jonas Valanciunas and Fred VanVleet each scored 15 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Denver Nuggets 114-110.

Jakob Poeltl scored all of his 12 points in the fourth quarter for Toronto, who edged closer to securing the No.1 seed in the eastern conference.

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets.

Dwyane Wade blocked a pair of shots by LeBron James as part of a stifling defensive effort in the Miami Heat's 98-79 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kelly Olynyk had 19 points as Miami made it 10 wins in their past 11 home games.

Wade finished with 12 against the team he spent part of this season with before getting traded back to Miami.

James finished with 18 points for the Cavaliers, whose previous season low for points was 88.

It was the 865th consecutive regular-season game in which James scored at least 10 points, putting him one shy of tying Michael Jordan for the longest such streak in NBA history.

Cleveland lost Kevin Love at halftime to a loose tooth.

Damian Lillard scored 28 of his 41 points in the second half as the visiting Portland Trail Blazers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 107-103 to consolidate third spot in the west.

San Antonio Spurs have the same record (43-31) as the Pelicans in the battle for a top four place in the west after they were beaten 116-106 by the Washington Wizards.

Australian guard Patty Mills had 11 points and six assists for the Spurs.

The Wizards remain in sixth place in the east.

The injury-plagued Golden State Warriors again lacked the firepower to finish off an opponent and Victor Oladipo scored 24 points in the Indiana Pacers' 92-81 victory over the defending champions.

Harrison Barnes scored 20 points and Dennis Smith Jr added 19 to lead the visiting Dallas Mavericks to a 103-97 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Tobias Harris scored 19 points, DeAndre Jordan had a double-double and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied after blowing a 16-point lead to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 105-98.