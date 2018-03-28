Minister optimistic on China relationship

Resources Minister Matt Canavan has affirmed optimism about mineral exports after facing questions from Chinese media about Australia's "deteriorating" relationship with China.

A reporter from Chinese news agency Xinhua asked Senator Canavan about Australian exports to China, given the deteriorating relationship and political "loss of trust".

"We're always going to go through difficulties from time-to-time but in the last few decades we've come a remarkable way in our relationship with China," Senator Canavan told the National Press Club on Wednesday.

"It can continue to grow and the best way is to continue to build business and investment and get stronger."

Senator Canavan said while the forecasts for exports to China might be tapering off, he expects trends to remain positive.

He said businesses making investments in other countries only brought nations closer together.