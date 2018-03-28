Rain-soaked Roos to rebound on Good Friday

North Melbourne coach Brad Scott isn't about to throw the baby out with the tropical monsoonal rain-filled bath water.

North Melbourne coach Brad Scott expects a big improvement from his side in round two of the AFL.

The Kangaroos suffered a 16-point round one loss to Gold Coast in Cairns last week, with torrential rain associated with Cyclone Nora making for a dour AFL slog on a water-logged oval.

It's going a step too far to suggest North's season will start again when they take on St Kilda on Good Friday.

But Scott will certainly get a clearer picture of where the Roos sit after they've performed in the pristine conditions of Etihad Stadium.

"We'll go back really into the focus that we had pre-season more than taking things out of round one," Scott told reporters from Arden Street on Wednesday.

"We trained all pre-season for more, I suppose, normal footy conditions so we don't just throw out all of the stuff that we did in the pre-season because of one game."

Scott admitted his team were outworked by the Suns and will look for improvement in that area against the Saints, who opened their season with a hard-fought win over the Brisbane Lions.

The conditions in Cairns demanded a smaller line-up and Scott will look to add some height to his defence this week with Majak Daw and Ben McKay jostling for a call-up.

Scott called on Kangaroos supporters to turn up in force this week as the club looks to cement its hold on the high-profile fixture.

The Western Bulldogs were dumped after they won the first-ever AFL match played on the religious holiday last year and the league has made no guarantees there won't be further changes down the track.

"It's a massive occasion for our club ... we fought for decades to play this game," Scott said.

"It's huge and we want North Melbourne people to really get behind this game and make it a permanent fixture for us.

"We've been the one on the ground doing a hell of a lot of work with the Royal Children's Hospital and making sure that this is more than a game ... that it's about a bigger picture."

Part proceeds from game revenues go to the hospital's Good Friday Appeal.