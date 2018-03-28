Australia cricket captain sent home in disgrace, coach survives

Australian Cricketers' Association chief executive Alistair Nicholson said serious mistakes had been made by Smith and his co-accused, and they understood this.

"The players are remorseful for the mistakes they have made. And they regret how their actions have represented themselves, teammates, cricket and their country," he said.

Smith, in particular, is reportedly distraught and support is being offered to help him cope.

"The ACA is providing legal and welfare support to all players. Welfare of all players is a highly relevant consideration," said Nicholson.

Smith had already been suspended for one Test and docked his entire match fee by the International Cricket Council, and Sutherland said further punishments "will reflect the gravity of the situation".

Bancroft used a strip of yellow sticky tape he had covered with dirt granules to illegally scratch the rough side of the ball, in an attempt to generate more swing for Australia's bowlers.

He was filmed not only rubbing the ball with the dirtied tape but also concealing the evidence down the front of his trousers.

Smith said after the Test that the Australians' "leadership group" had been aware of the plan.

Divisive Warner under fire

However, Sutherland insisted Lehmann was not aware of the plot.

"Prior knowledge of the ball tampering incident was limited to three players... No other players or support staff had prior knowledge and this includes Darren Lehmann, who despite inaccurate media reports, has not resigned from his position," said Sutherland.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke, the man Smith succeeded in 2015, believes there is more to the story that meets the eye.

"Too many reputations on the line for the full story not to come out. Cape Town change room is a very small place!" he tweeted.

Former England Test captain Michael Vaughan was similarly unconvinced, tweeting "Only 3 people knew ... #MyArse."

He added: "Me thinks the Hole has just got a little deeper & bigger for Cricket Australia," while ex-England star Kevin Pietersen tweeted: "Lehmann never knew," followed by a host of laughing emojis.

Warner, a divisive figure in the world game, has become the focus of Australian media, who blame him for the scandal.

In a front-page story, The Australian newspaper said there had been a "fierce feud" in the dressing room sparked by Warner's alleged testimony to Cricket Australia's integrity officers, with pace spearheads Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood reportedly livid at being implicated.

It said they felt he was willing to blame them to take the heat off himself, with emotions so raw that Warner may never be welcomed back.

The Sydney Morning Herald took a similar tack, claiming the other players had turned on Warner in the belief that he had attempted to "throw them under the bus".

It quoted sources close to the team as saying the prominent narrative from their interviews with investigators was that the plan was devised by Warner and Bancroft and Smith agreed to it.

