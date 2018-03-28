Lindsay Park goes all out in Victoria Hcp

Lindsay Park's depth of sprinter-milers will see it represented with a quarter of the field in the Victoria Handicap at Caulfield.

The 1400m Group Three feature on Saturday has a capacity field of 16 plus one emergency with Lindsay Park running He's Our Rokkii, Fastnet Tempest, Cannyescent and So Si Bon.

The barrier draw wasn't kind with He's Our Rokkii (13) and Fastnet Tempest (16) drawing wide while So Si Bon (8) and Cannyescent (11) fared better.

The draw is interesting for So Si Bon who was forced to barrier trial following his last start when he tried to bite former stablemate Missrock in the Newmarket Handicap.

The four-year-old has trialled twice, at Cranbourne and Tatura, both times in blinkers, which he wears on Saturday.

Co-trainer Tom Dabernig hopes it's not a raceday habit he's formed.

"He's actually very sensible at home and sensible at the trials so you can't imagine him doing anything," Dabernig said.

"Hopefully it was a split second thing he did coming out of the barriers, so if the blinkers distract him enough to get him into the race and rolling he might not do it again."

Dabernig said the stable is hoping for a little give with He's Our Rokkii who has good form at the course.

He's Our Rokkii last raced in Canberra and it was the stable's intention to head to Sydney, but his form wasn't up to scratch.

"Physically there's no reason why he's lost form so we've tried to switch him on mentally by doing some jumping," Dabernig said.

"One thing I would say is that he's probably needed a couple of runs now that's he's got older."

Dabernig is banking on improved efforts from Thronum and Catchy in last week's William Reid Stakes to shine through with Fastnet Tempo.

The trio were comprehensively beaten by Redkirk Warrior in the Newmarket Handicap racing down the grandstand side.

"It shows how good Redkirk Warrior is coming down that side of the track," Dabernig said.

"I think he'll be much better suited at 1400 (metres) and can run an improved race."

Dabernig said Cannyescent was at a stage in his career where he needed to be contesting open races with his rating.

"He will be better suited at 1400 metres and on his best form he's quite talented," Dabernig said.

"Early in the spring he almost beat Hey Doc in the Aurie's Star at Flemington."