News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'I'm very sorry': Bancroft holds back tears in Perth
'I'm very sorry': Bancroft fights back tears over ball-tampering scandal

ACA president takes veiled swipe at Cricket Australia

Michael Ramsey
AAP /

Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) president Greg Dyer has taken a veiled swipe at Cricket Australia (CA), saying the governing body must also be held accountable for the team's culture.

0329_sun_weather_0630
3:53

Making magic with the weather
Major sponsor drops deal with Australian cricket team
1:32

Major sponsor drops deal with Australian cricket team
0329_1800_qld_tax
1:41

Tax fraud mastermind jailed after scamming $450 million
0329_1800_sa_roadblitz
1:26

Cyclist left fighting for his life after truck driver ‘felt a bump’ in the road
0329_1800_nat_Smith Lands
4:38

Steve Smith returns
0329_1600_nat_tax
1:42

Man jailed for Australia's biggest tax fraud
0329_sun_news_strongman
4:13

Strongman pulls an army tank
0329_sun_news_ball_tampering
6:00

Year long bands and leadership stripping: The Cricket bans issued
Disgraced Australian cricketers go home
0:49

Disgraced Australian cricketers go home
Russia's Australia envoy warns of 'Cold War' if anti-Moscow bias continues
1:06

Russia's Australia envoy warns of 'Cold War' if anti-Moscow bias continues
0328_sun_sport_
1:35

Heavy sanctions to be set for cricket players
0327_1800_nsw_taxcut
1:53

Tony Abbott helps launch Pauline Hanson's book
 

As the fallout from Australian cricket's explosive cheating scandal continues, CA has committed to setting up an independent review into "the conduct and culture" of the men's teams.

Full details are yet to be revealed but it will be undertaken by an expert panel that will report to the CA board.

The aggressive behaviour of the Australian team has long been a concern with coach Darren Lehmann accused of allowing a ruthless team mentality to go largely unchecked.

CA chief James Sutherland has confirmed Lehmann will remain in his job but Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft face lengthy bans over the ball-tampering incident in Cape Town.

The roles of Sutherland and Cricket Australia have come into question. Pic: Getty

It remains unclear whether there will also be implications for Sutherland and high performance manager Pat Howard, who is leading an investigation into the incident along with integrity chief Iain Roy.

The players' union has called for the review of the team's culture to extend to the top of the chain.

"This assessment must include all contributing parties to this culture; players, coaches and administrators, programs and systems, behaviours and accountabilities," Dyer said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Australia's core values of respect, integrity and fairness must be brought to bear on the game of cricket through such a process.

"The ACA offers its full endeavours to an independent cultural examination, diagnosis and ultimately remedy which must occur in the days, weeks, months and years ahead."

Relations between CA and the ACA remain tense after last year's ugly pay dispute.

Months of acrimonious negotiations finally ended in August last year when CA and the ACA agreed to a major new deal, but not before threats from both sides including talk of an Ashes boycott by players.

Nicholson said "very serious mistakes, contrary to the spirit of cricket" had been made in Cape Town.

"The players are remorseful for the mistakes they have made," he said.

"And they regret how their actions have represented themselves, teammates, cricket and their country."

The ACA is providing players with legal and welfare support.

Back To Top