Employers face jail for not paying super

AAP /

Employers who don't pay superannuation could face up to 12 months in jail under new penalties being introduced by the government.

"It is fundamentally unacceptable for people not to be paid their superannuation entitlements," Financial Services Minister Kelly O'Dwyer told parliament on Wednesday, introducing new penalties the tax office can impose.

She said for the first time the ATO would be able to apply for court-ordered penalties, up to a year in prison in the worst cases, where an employer defies directions to pay superannuation liabilities.

