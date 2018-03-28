Ambassador defends Russia over criticism

QUOTES FROM RUSSIA'S AMBASSADOR TO AUSTRALIA, GRIGORY LOGVINOV:

- "This is a well-orchestrated campaign ... we will have to retaliate."

- "Actually, I have never heard of anyone poisoned in Russia. Perhaps food poisoning."

- "If the West wants it." (Asked whether the world is in a new cold war)

- "The Cold War was invented by, you know, Winston Churchill."

- "Zero minus zero is still zero." (Asked how many Russian spies are now left in Australia)

- "Russia has provided everything." (On co-operation with the MH17 investigation)

- "My best wish is that what is happening won't cause serious damage to our relations because we have spent quite serious efforts together with Australian colleagues within the last two years to gain some positive momentum."