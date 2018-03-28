Gailo Chop aims for Sydney Group 1 double

Darren Weir's first Sydney Group One winner Gailo Chop is on track to secure a double for Victoria's leading trainer in the Tancred Stakes at Rosehill.

Gailo Chop faces a seven-day turnaround for just the second time in his 27-race career as the seven-year-old gelding spearheads a 10-strong field for Saturday's 2400m feature.

Almandin, the 2016 Melbourne Cup winner, also makes his first appearance at the Sydney autumn carnival for another Victorian trainer Liam Howley.

The Group One Vinery Stud Stakes (1500m) has drawn a field of 14 for the lead-up race the the Group One ATC Australian Oaks (2400m) at Randwick on April 14.

Danzdanzdance is the latest New Zealand horse to make an Australian debut after the three-year-old filly placed third in the New Zealand Derby on March 3.