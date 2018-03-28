Bogut's surprise NBA announcement

News

'I'm very sorry': Bancroft holds back tears in Perth
Veteran Boomers centre Andrew Bogut says he won't return to the NBA this season to remain in Australia with his pregnant wife.

Bogut announced on Wednesday he's decided to forgo a potential 10-day contract in the US.

After being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers in January, it was expected the 33-year-old free agent would join a contending team for a playoff push, but he says he will stay in Australia and focus on returning in the 2018-19 season.

Bogut tweeted his wife's pregnancy with their second child has been deemed "high-risk" and she's not allowed to travel.



"I thank those teams that reached out and inquired," he wrote.

"This was a decision which has been up in the air for the past few months, but ultimately, I decided being home and around as much as possible during this period was the best thing for my family.

"I am still working out and staying in shape, and will be ready for training camp for the 2018-19 season."

Bogut played 23 games for the Lakers this season, averaging just 1.6 points and 3.4 rebounds.

