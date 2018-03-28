Carer payment cuts for high income earners

Carers with a household income of more than $250,000 a year will lose their carer allowance payments under changes proposed by the Turnbull government.

Social Service Minister Dan Tehan on Wednesday said the payments, which will cost the government $8.5 billion this financial year, were not means tested, unlike most income support payments.

The change, which the government wants to start from September, is expected to affect 6500 recipients whose combined household income is above the new threshold.