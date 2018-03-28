Chinese tourism boom for Tasmania

Overseas tourists are flocking to Tasmania like never before with Chinese visitors behind the surge, according to latest data.

A record 279,000 international tourists visited the Apple Isle last year, an increase of 18 per cent from 2016, according to figures released as part of the Tasmanian Visitor Survey on Wednesday.

"It's an indication that Tasmania's economy continues to lead the pack," Premier and Tourism Minister Will Hodgman said of the state's billion dollar tourism industry.

"We are the nation's best at the business."

Chinese tourism increased by 60 per cent, but the number of UK visitors has fallen.

Interstate tourism also grew, with Queensland tourist numbers up by 11 per cent.

Visitors to the state spent more than $2.3 billion in 2017.

ORIGIN OF INTERNATIONAL VISITORS TO TASMANIA IN 2017

42,000 - USA

38,500 - China

24,700 - Hong Kong

22,200 - UK

17,700 - New Zealand