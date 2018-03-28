News

After being taken to hospital, Netanyahu tweets: 'I am on my way home.'

Reuters
Reuters /

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from hospital on Tuesday after suffering from a high fever and a cough, a Reuters witness said.

Netanyahu said on Twitter: "I am on my way home. Sure some rest and hot soup will put things right."
An official statement from his office said hospital tests indicated the prime minister was suffering from a mild viral infection of his upper respiratory tract. A Reuters cameraman saw the prime minister's convoy leaving the hospital.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell)

