Filmmaker tees up Woods documentary

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is to put golfer Tiger Woods under the microscope in an upcoming documentary series based on a new biography of the 14-time major winner.

Filmmaker Alex Gibney is making a documentary on golfing superstar Tiger Woods, right.

Gibney will use journalists Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian's biography, "Tiger Woods", which was also released on Tuesday, as a foundation for the series.

His company Jigsaw Productions did not say when production of the series will begin, and it has yet to be picked up by a distributor.

Woods, 42, the greatest golfer of his generation who closely guards his personal life and highly crafted image, is in the midst of his latest comeback from injury.

Woods did not speak with the biography's authors but did allow his chiropractor to speak on the record.

The book sits in the top 40 on Amazon's best seller list and has so far received favourable reviews.

It examines Woods' life as a closely managed introverted child prodigy to a mixed-race global marketing phenomenon, and his mid-career fall from grace as a string of affairs and injuries took a toll on his image and performance.