Brazil pip Germany as Spain rout Argentina

Brazil edged past world champions Germany 1-0 in their international friendly to snap their opponents' 22-match unbeaten run.

Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp fails to save Brazil's Gabriel Jesus's effort.

The win in front of a capacity crowd of 72,717 in Berlin's Olympic Stadium between FIFA's two top-ranked sides gave Brazil a modicum of revenge for their 7-1 hammering in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup on home soil.

Gabriel Jesus headed in the winner in the 38th minute for Brazil, who were missing injured talisman Neymar.

The Germans were hoping to match their record of 23 games without defeat but they lacked their usual spark, with several key players injured or rested, including Manuel Neuer, Mesut Oezil and Thomas Mueller.

Spain sent out a warning to their World Cup rivals as Isco grabbed a hat-trick in a 6-1 thrashing of Argentina, who were missing the injured Lionel Messi.

Diego Costa, Thiago and Iago Aspas also got on the scoresheet as the 2010 world champions humiliated a hapless Argentina team who struggled without their talisman Messi.

Both sides missed good chances in the opening exchanges before Costa bravely prodded in from close range after 12 minutes, despite being clattered by goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Both players required lengthy treatment and eventually left the pitch at different stages.

Romero's replacement Willy Caballero had a nightmare, giving the ball away with his first touch as Isco gleefully swept home Spain's second in the 27th.

Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi briefly offered the visitors hope as he nodded the ball in before the break before Spain completed the rout in the second half.

England drew 1-1 with Italy after a late equaliser for the Azzurri.

Italy equalised with three minutes remaining courtesy of a penalty awarded after a video assistant referee referral - the first in an England game at Wembley.

England debutant James Tarkowski was the man to go into the history books.

He tussed with substitute Federico Chiesa, who dropped to the floor after a tangle of legs before referee Deniz Aytekin ran to the side of the pitch to assess the replay, eventually ruling against the Burnley defender.

Amid boos from the home fans and cheers from the small Italian contingent, Lorenzo Insigne stepped up to convert from the spot.

Earlier, Jamie Vardy gave the hosts a 26th-minute lead when he got on the end of a Jesse Lingard pass to thump the ball high into the net.

The three glamour friendlies were among eight match-ups of World Cup-bound teams.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the first to help Belgium earn a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia

World Cup debutants Panama were given a timely lesson by a slick Switzerland side as they were thumped 6-0 in a friendly.

Poland won a thriller 3-2 over South Korea with Piotr Zielinski's goal two minutes into stoppage time the difference.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored two second-half goals in a 2-0 victory for Serbia over Nigeria; Tunisia made Wahbi Khazri's goal in the 36th minute hold up in a 1-0 win over Costa Rica.

Japan were beaten by Ukraine 2-1 while Senegal played a dour 0-0 stalemate with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Iran picked up a 2-1 victory over Algeria and Morocco beat Uzbekistan 2-0.

Egypt lost to Greece 1-0 and Sweden lost by the same score to Romania.