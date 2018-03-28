International markets roundup

NEW YORK: Wall Street has given up early gains, with the major stocks indexes closing well over one per cent lower.

Stocks seesawed earlier in the session on the heels of their best gains in two-and-a-half years on Monday as trade war fears eased.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro confirmed that top Trump administration officials have asked China to cut tariffs on imported cars, allow foreign majority ownership of financial services firms and buy more US-made semiconductors in negotiations to avoid imposing tariffs on a host of Chinese goods.

A person familiar with the discussions said these were among the asks from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as they pursue talks with Beijing.

"Trade is in the back of people's minds," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth in New York. "But show me the reality of this. I need to see a little proof before I really commit."

Early advances were dampened by the technology sector, which pulled the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq into negative territory as a scandal widened over political consultants' use of Facebook user data.

Last week was Wall Street's worst since January 2016, slammed by news that President Donald Trump would impose tariffs of up to $60 billion on Chinese imports.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 344.89 points, or 1.43 per cent, to 23,857.71, the S&P 500 lost 45.93 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 2,612.62, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 211.74 points, or 2.93 per cent, to 7,008.81.

LONDON: Britain's top share index rebounded from its lowest level in more than a year on Tuesday as risk assets breathed a sigh of relief on signs that a global trade war could be averted.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 1.5 per cent up at 6,994.85 points, with almost every constituent in positive territory. Mid-cap shares rose by a shade more than one per cent.

Germany's DAX 30 was up 1.56 per cent, and France's CAC 40 was 0.98 per cent.

Risk assets came under pressure last week on the back of worries over escalating global trade tensions after the United States planned tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese goods, with exposed sectors such as basic resources hit hardest.

However, hopes that tensions could ease were sparked by reports that Chinese and US officials were in negotiations to avert a full-blown trade war.

TOKYO: Asian share markets sprang higher on Tuesday as reports of behind-the-scenes talks between the United States and China rekindled hopes that a damaging trade war could be averted, in turn sapping life from the dollar and yen.

Japan's Nikkei enjoyed its best day in almost three months, jumping 2.65 per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose almost one per cent, while China blue chips added one per cent.

WELLINGTON: The S&P/NZX 50 index on Tuesday rose 75.71 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 8,508.12.