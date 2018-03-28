News

Nigeria's finance minister calls meeting with state oil firm

Reuters
Reuters /

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's finance minister called on Tuesday for an emergency meeting with the head of state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation over revenue payments, the minister's office said.

The emailed statement said Kemi Adeosun had called for the meeting to be held next week with Maikanti Baru, group managing director of the state oil firm, and senior management "over revenue payment into the Federation Account".
No further details were given.


(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Edmund Blair)

