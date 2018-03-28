News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'I'm very sorry': Bancroft holds back tears in Perth
'I'm very sorry': Bancroft fights back tears over ball-tampering scandal

The one word Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland refused to say

AAP /

THE ONE WORD MISSING FROM JAMES SUTHERLAND'S VOCABULARY

0329_sun_weather_0630
3:53

Making magic with the weather
Major sponsor drops deal with Australian cricket team
1:32

Major sponsor drops deal with Australian cricket team
0329_1800_qld_tax
1:41

Tax fraud mastermind jailed after scamming $450 million
0329_1800_sa_roadblitz
1:26

Cyclist left fighting for his life after truck driver ‘felt a bump’ in the road
0329_1800_nat_Smith Lands
4:38

Steve Smith returns
0329_1600_nat_tax
1:42

Man jailed for Australia's biggest tax fraud
0329_sun_news_strongman
4:13

Strongman pulls an army tank
0329_sun_news_ball_tampering
6:00

Year long bands and leadership stripping: The Cricket bans issued
Disgraced Australian cricketers go home
0:49

Disgraced Australian cricketers go home
Russia's Australia envoy warns of 'Cold War' if anti-Moscow bias continues
1:06

Russia's Australia envoy warns of 'Cold War' if anti-Moscow bias continues
0328_sun_sport_
1:35

Heavy sanctions to be set for cricket players
0327_1800_nsw_taxcut
1:53

Tony Abbott helps launch Pauline Hanson's book
 

The transcript of Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland refusing to use the word cheat at the ball-tampering press conference in Johannesburg.

--

Reporter: James there is one word you haven't mentioned. Did they cheat in your eyes? Is this cheating?

James Sutherland: This is not in the laws of the game, it's not in the spirit of the game, and again.

James Sutherland repeatedly dodged using the word 'cheating' in his press conference. Pic: Getty

Reporter (interrupting): Is it cheating though?

JS: I am angry and disappointed.

Reporter: Is it cheating?

JS: It's not a good day for Australian cricket.

--

OTHER QUESTIONS FOLLOW BEFORE THE TOPIC IS RAISED AGAIN

Reporter: James, I noticed you wouldn't use the cheating word. But if it wasn't cheating, what was it? And have these guys apologised to their teammates as well?

JS: I don't know about the second part of your question, but clearly we are not at all comfortable with what has taken place. We have conducted an investigation, we have made reports and sanctions will be issued tomorrow and they'll be significant. And that will reflect the gravity of the situation.

Reporter: James, sorry to press you on this. We've come an awful long way to try and give us clarity on this and you've conducted interviews (with players). Can you not just give us a yes or no answer, is this cheating?

JS: This is not in the laws of the game, it's not in the spirit of the game.

Reporter: Ugh.

--

OTHER QUESTIONS FOLLOW BEFORE THE TOPIC IS RAISED AGAIN

Reporter: I just want to pin you down on this one James. You said they've broken the laws of the game, they've broken the spirit of the game. You haven't mentioned the word cheating.

Cricket Australia official: Sorry, James has answered this question.

Reporter: No,no,no,no. They've broken the rules. Is it cheating?

CA official: He's answered the question.

Reporter: No he hasn't. He hasn't.

CA official: He's answered the question three times, we're moving on.

Reporter: He hasn't answered it!

Back To Top