Czech social democrats could join coalition with current PM: party chief

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Social Democratic Party (CSSD) could join a coalition led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, CSSD chairman Jan Hamacek said on Tuesday, an option his party had previously rejected.

Babis currently leads a minority government after his ANO party won an election last October by a large margin but fell short of a parliamentary majority. No party has yet agreed to join ANO in a coalition.

Hamacek said the CSSD would demand either the Interior or Finance Ministry in the new government in order to have control over areas where Babis faces a conflict of interest due to his business activities or an ongoing case of an alleged fraud.





(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Gareth Jones)