How cricket's cheating crisis has unfolded

HOW AUSTRALIAN CRICKET FELL APART IN FOUR DAYS

MARCH 24: A four-Test series between Australia and South Africa is locked at 1-1, with the third Test in the balance on day three. The host broadcaster captures footage of Cameron Bancroft shining the ball with a yellow piece of tape then attempting to hide the evidence in his pants. All hell breaks loose when Steve Smith fronts reporters after play, confessing it was a pre-mediated plan.

"I won't be considering stepping down. I still think I'm the right the person for the job," Australia skipper STEVE SMITH.

MARCH 25: Smith and Bancroft's press conference is met with nation-wide outrage. Politicians, players, sponsors and supporters are furious. Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive James Sutherland dispatches his high-performance boss Pat Howard and head of integrity Iain Roy to work out what the hell has happened. Day four resumes at Newlands, where Australia capitulate in a record-breaking loss of 322 runs.

"It seemed completely beyond belief that the Australian cricket team had been involved in cheating," Prime Minister MALCOLM TURNBULL.

MARCH 26: Roy interviews players at the team hotel in Cape Town alongside two International Cricket Council integrity officers. Howard holds crisis talks with senior figures in the touring party. Smith is absolutely shattered. David Warner sips champagne. Sutherland, under immense pressure to strip Smith of the captaincy, crosses the Indian Ocean. Chris Lynn, the Big Bash League's biggest star, becomes the first high-profile figure to offer Smith strong public support.

"I reckon every cricketer's probably done it throughout their career in grade cricket or whatever level, but obviously not to that extent .... he hasn't murdered anyone," Australia batsman CHRIS LYNN.

MARCH 27: Roy and Howard fly to Johannesburg and brief Sutherland. The investigation is ongoing but CA's bigwigs are satisfied Smith, Warner and Bancroft were the only members of the touring partying who knew of the illegal plan. CA's board and Sutherland speak via teleconference, confirming Tim Paine will become the nation's 46th Test skipper in the fourth Test against South Africa. Smith officially remains captain but that title could be stripped when sanctions are finalised within the next 24 hours. An exhausted Sutherland fronts a press pack of almost 50 for approximately 20 minutes, confirming the disgraced trio are being sent home and Darren Lehmann remains coach.

"We are contemplating significant sanctions in each case. These sanctions will reflect the gravity with which we view what has occurred and the damage it has done to the standing of Australian cricket," Cricket Australia chief executive JAMES SUTHERLAND.