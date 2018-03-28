Vukovic the hero as Socceroos draw with Colombia

Bert van Marwijk says his Socceroos side has made huge strides in less than a week after holding a talented Colombia side to a 0-0 draw in their intertnational friendly.

A late penalty save from birthday boy Danny Vukovic, who at 33 became Australia's oldest debutant in 53 years, kept the scores level in front a raucous crowd dominated by Colombia fans at Craven Cottage.

Vukovic, who replaced Brad Jones at halftime, dived to his left to keep out Miguel Borja's 85th-minute spot-kick having brought down the striker in the box.

It was nothing less than Australia deserved in a display that was a huge improvement on the woeful 4-1 defeat in Norway last Friday.

"I think today we had a very good plan and we could already see the way we want to play," van Marwijk said.

"This is a beginning. We played very well in the first half.

"In the second half it became more difficult because of the qualities of Colombia.

"But I think in the second half we also had good character to bring the 0-0 tonight."

The Socceroos rode their luck on occasions in the second half as the South Americans, full of confidence after beating France last week, squandered a number of good chances with Borja the biggest culprit.

Van Marwijk said Vukovic did well to atone for his clumsy challenge on Borja, with his save giving the team a huge confidence boost ahead of their Russian adventure which begins on June 16 against France.

"He forced a penalty and he saved it," the Dutchman said.

"I spoke already to him, in the last two days we did a few penalties after the training.

"So I said you did it on purpose. But I am happy that he held the penalty."

The Socceroos had their moments in attack with the excellent Massimo Luongo and Andrew Nabbout going close.

Van Marwijk made five changes to the side that lost in Oslo with Luongo replacing the injured Aaron Mooy in midfield while Tom Rogic and Tom Juric were recalled to the side.

Jones started in goal for the first time in four years with Josh Risdon replacing Bailey Wright in defence.

Tim Cahill was introduced to the game as a 63rd minute substitute in place of Juric in attack.

"In Oslo we wanted to do the same, but then we only had one normal training session," van Marwijk said.

"Now we know each other a few days longer and we trained a few days more I think you can see the players are beginning to understand more of what we want and how we want to play."

"Massimo was very good but I already knew that.

"The system we want to play, he understands it, he was one of our best players, he knows the spaces, where he has to stand, he is also strong the chance he had he created himself, it was his quality.

"I was very satisfied by him."