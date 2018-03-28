Belgium expels Russian diplomat over British nerve gas attack

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium's government decided on Tuesday to expel a Russian diplomat over a nerve agent attack on British soil this month, becoming the latest European Union country to do so after the bloc sided with Britain in blaming Moscow.

A government official confirmed Belgium's decision after a meeting of senior ministers.

The majority of EU countries have already expelled at least one diplomat. The United States, Canada, Australia, Ukraine, Norway, Albania and Moldova have also done the same.



(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)