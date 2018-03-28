Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident

By Alexandria Sage and Sonam Rai

Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally: source

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp said on Tuesday it has suspended self-driving tests across the globe, a week after an Uber Technologies Inc autonomous vehicle hit and killed a woman crossing the street in Arizona.

The company's shares closed down 7.8 percent at $225.52, wiping out more than $11 billion in market value.

The shares have doubled in value in the past 12 months on bets that the company will become a leader in chips for driverless cars, data centers and artificial intelligence.

Uber, which is one of Nvidia's partners and uses some of its self-driving technology, suspended North American tests of its autonomous vehicles after the fatal collision on March 18 in Tempe, Arizona.

Uber should be given a chance to understand what went wrong, Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said at the company's annual GPU Conference in San Jose, California. "We don't know what happened."

Huang also said he expected investments in self-driving technology would rise, not fall, in the aftermath of the Uber fatality.

Nvidia leads the autonomous industry with its artificial intelligence platform and has partnered with major global automakers such as Volkswagen AG , Tesla Inc and Audi AG.

Nvidia, which is testing its technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany, said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending the testing of its self-driving cars on public roads.

"Our global fleet of manually driven data collection vehicles continue to operate," a company spokesman said.

Reuters earlier on Tuesday reported about the test suspension, citing a source.

"Nvidia has no choice but to take steps in the context of the fear, uncertainty and outrage likely to be stimulated by a robot car killing a human being," Roger Lanctot, an automotive technology analyst with Strategy Analytics, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

The Nvidia DRIVE platform is now used by over 370 companies developing self-driving technology, including automakers and robotaxi companies and those making self-driving hardware, such as sensors, CEO Huang said on Tuesday.

Analyst Kinngai Chan from Summit Insight Group said he does not expect the suspension to hurt Nvidia's earnings.

The question is whether it would be one or two years before fully autonomous vehicles are ready, Chan said, adding if it's pushed out further then the multiple for stock needs to come down as the valuation is very high.

Nvidia trades at 37.60 times forward 12-months earnings, compared with 18.92 for its peer group.

Nvidia, which generates bulk of its revenue from chips used in gaming and data centers, reported automotive revenue of $132 million in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28. That mainly consists of revenue from infotainment and development agreements for self-driving cars.



(Reporting by Alexandria Sage in San Fransisco and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)