AFLW B&F winner mulls future with Dogs

That Emma Kearney is an AFLW star is undoubted. That the league's best and fairest award winner will be playing with the Western Bulldogs next season is not.

The Bulldogs could find it hard to keep hold of AFLW Best and Fairest award winner Emma Kearney.

The premiership midfielder capped a stellar season by taking out the AFLW's best and fairest award at the W Awards ceremony in Melbourne on Tuesday night.

Kearney polled three votes in the final round of the season to seal the women's equivalent of the Brownlow Medal, five votes clear of the rest of the field.

The prolific ball winner had the most disposals, gained the most metres, topped the clearances and was equal-first in inside 50s in a brilliant season that also saw her earn All Australian honours.

But it appears the Bulldogs will have a fight on their hands to keep Kearney next season, with expansion club North Melbourne tipped to be keen to lure the uncontracted star.

She has been guarded about her future since the Dogs' grand final win over the Brisbane Lions.

"I'm not sure," Kearney replied when asked if she would be with the club next year after her best and fairest win.

"With all the girls, we're only contracted for a year so I'm yet to sit down with the club and have conversations with them.

"So I'm just letting that play out. I'm enjoying the celebrations at the moment from our grand final win. Next week I'll meet with the club and we'll have a conversation around what my future looks like."

Wherever Kearney plays, it will be in a competition that will have evolved after the first two seasons of seven rounds with a grand final at the end.

Geelong will also field a team in the AFLW next year, which will alter the regular season, with the league also considering implementing a finals series instead of a single premiership decider.

An extended season will have flow-on effects for Kearney, who also plays cricket for the Melbourne Stars in the WBBL.

"It's really hard to tell at the moment," she replied when asked if she can continue to juggle the two codes.

"I want to commit fully to both sports if I can, but if I can't then football will be my choice."

THE W AWARDS

AFLW Best and Fairest: Emma Kearney (WB)

Voting

14 - Kearney (WB)

9 - Chloe Molloy (Coll), Dana Hooker (Fre), Courtney Gum (GWS)

Rising Star: Molloy (Coll)

Goal of the year: Aliesha Newman (Melb)

Mark of the year: Tayla Harris (Carl)

Leading goalkicker: Brooke Lochland (WB)

2018 AFLW All-Australian team

B: Chloe Molloy (Coll), Kate Lutkins (Bris)

HB: Hannah Scott (WB), Chelsea Randall (Adel, capt), Ebony Antonio (Fre)

C: Dana Hooker (Fre), Emma Kearney (WB), Alicia Eva (GWS)

HF: Elise O'Dea (Mel), Sabrina Frederick-Traub (Bris), Brooke Lochland (WB)

F: Jessica Wuetschner (Bris), Christina Bernardi (Coll)

R: Erin McKinnon (GWS), Courtney Gum (GWS), Daisy Pearce (Melb, vice-capt)

Int: Emily Bates (Bris), Tayla Harris (Carl), Karen Paxman (Melb), Ellie Blackburn (WB), Meg Downie (Melb)