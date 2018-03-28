Cotchin key to Richmond success: Hardwick

Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick says much of the Tigers' success comes down to their skipper Trent Cotchin.

Trent Cotchin will play his 200th AFL game on Friday night against the Crows.

The 27-year-old will play his 200th AFL game on Thursday night in their grand final rematch against the Crows at Adelaide Oval.

Cotchin spent Sunday night in hospital with a migraine but is a certain starter to lead the champion Tigers in the blockbuster game.

The 2012 Brownlow Medallist was drafted behind Matthew Kreuzer back in 2007 but has come into his own over the past 12 months to lead Richmond to their drought-breaking flag.

Hardwick has been Cotchin's coach for much of his AFL journey and said he'd seen him grow from a great player into a great captain.

"I know what he does around this football club and how important he is to our football club," Hardwick said.

"His football ability has always been there for everyone to see but the way he's established himself as not only a great Richmond player but a great Richmond captain is testament to him and his family and we're very privileged to have him at this football club.

"The way he leads is the way we play and that's why we're a great club at the moment, off the back of him."