Russian diplomat faces grilling by Bishop

Russia wants a "proper" international investigation into allegations it was behind a chemical weapons attack in the UK, the nation's ambassador to Australia says.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is set to give Russia's ambassador to Australia a dressing down

But Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, who met with Grigory Logvinov on Wednesday, says the convention against chemical weapons that Russia wants to use for the investigation is the very convention it is accused of breaching.

Two Russian spies have been given six days to leave Australia, in a show of solidarity with the UK over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

Ambassador Logvinov was hauled in to hear Australia's demands for a credible explanation of the nerve agent attacks, for which the UK says Russia is responsible.

"We want an absolutely proper investigation under the auspices of the convention on prohibition of chemical weapons," Mr Logvinov told Ms Bishop.

But Ms Bishop said Russia had not declared its Novichok chemical weapons, which were used in the Skripal attempted assassination.

"This is the very convention that we believe Russia is in breach of by its failure to declare its Novichok program," she replied to Mr Logvinov.

"We seek a credible answer from Russia as to how its nerve agent could have been deployed in these circumstances."

Earlier, Mr Logvinov said the two people Australia is expelling from his embassy were "career diplomats", not spies.

When asked how many Russian spies were left in Australia, Mr Logvinov replied: "Zero minus zero is still zero."

The ambassador also accused local spies of "improper behaviour" towards Russian diplomats in Australia in 2016 and 2017, but refused to provide details.

"There were a couple of cases, but once again I'm not going to elaborate, we agreed not to make any noise of it," he said in an hour-long exchange with reporters at his embassy.

The government did not respond to his accusations.

Ms Bishop said the UK had a compelling case that either Russia was behind the attack or had lost control of its illegal stockpiles of nerve agent.

Mr Logvinov said there was no evidence Russia was responsible.

But Ms Bishop dismissed this.

"We have seen this script before. This is standard Russian propaganda, we've seen it in relation to MH17, we've seen it over many years," she said.

Asked whether Australia would be pulling out of July's World Cup in Russia, Ms Bishop said a boycott is not being considered.

"The team, of course, will go," she said.

Mr Logvinov said President Vladimir Putin was waiting on recommendations on how to respond to the expulsion of more than 100 Russian diplomats from countries around the world, including Australia.

When the UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats, Russia retaliated by send the same number of UK officials back.