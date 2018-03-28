Key independent wants wider tax reform

The Turnbull government is under pressure to widen its tax reform agenda after a key crossbench senator finally broke his silence as to why he doesn't support corporate tax cuts.

Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann announced the government can't yet pass the company tax cuts.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann conceded in parliament on Tuesday the government had been unable to secure two of the nine crossbench Senate votes needed to pass the laws that would reduce the corporate tax rate to 25 per cent for all businesses over the next decade.

One of those, South Australian independent senator Tim Storer, doubts that the decision to reduce company tax is prudent in the face of Australia's budget deficit and debt.

He believes the bill is too narrowly focused at a time when the tax system is seen by some economists and businesses leaders as being unsustainable.

"In the significant reforms posited in the Henry tax review of 2010, the reduction in company tax to 25 per cent was only one of a number of principal feature reforms that have not been acted on," he told parliament on Wednesday.

He also asked the government to consider increasing Newstart - as recommended by the Business Council of Australia - and introduce an independent mechanism to regularly review and adjust the allowance, similar to what the Fair Work Commission uses to set the minimum wage.

But Senator Cormann argues the government has already pursued reforms, such as substantial changes to superannuation taxation arrangements, while delivering income tax cuts for middle-income earners and ditching both the mining and carbon taxes.

He said the coalition also considered and rejected other reforms, such as changes to the GST.

"In relation to the GST, it is a matter of public record that we assessed the proposal ... and we made the decision it wasn't in the national interest, it wasn't in our economic interest to pursue that particular proposal and that remains our position," he told Sky News.

The government has already promised personal income tax cuts in the May 8 budget.

Independent Derryn Hinch, who holds the other outstanding vote, wants the government to help pensioners, make rental housing more affordable and cut out taxpayer subsidies for the legal costs of alleged pedophiles caught overseas.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten goaded Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull several times during question time as to whether he would take the $65 billion business tax package to the next election.

Mr Turnbull said the legislation hadn't even been voted on in the Senate, something the government is hoping to do when parliament returns in May.

"We are committed to it, we will be committed to it today and at the next election and we welcome a contest with the leader of the opposition on tax," Mr Turnbull told MPs.

He reminded the opposition benches of a quote by former Labor prime minister Julia Gillard, who said in 2012: "If you are against cutting tax, you are against economic growth."

Mr Shorten, during a visit to Canberra Hospital, said he wants to turn the next election into a referendum.

"Vote for the Liberals and you vote to give big banks and multinationals a tax cut. Vote for Labor and we'll make sure we fund our hospitals and schools and look after ordinary working Aussies with tax relief," he told reporters.