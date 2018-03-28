Parliament glue protest 'very deliberate'

A group of protesters must have known damage was an "inevitable consequence" of deliberately gluing themselves to a balcony inside Parliament House, a Supreme Court jury has been told.

Seven pro-refugee activists are on trial charged with intentionally damaging commonwealth property during a demonstration on November 30, 2016.

The group were among about 20 people who forced the suspension of Question Time with a protest about offshore immigration camps on Manus Island and Nauru.

Each of the accused has admitted supergluing their hands to the leather balustrade of a public gallery inside the House of Representatives, knowing it belonged to the commonwealth.

But they insist that while it was their intention to disrupt parliament and make it difficult for guards to remove them, they never meant to cause damage.

In her closing remarks to jurors in Canberra on Wednesday afternoon, crown prosecutor Jane Paingakulam said there was "ample evidence" the seven intended the damage they caused.

Ms Paingakulam said it was widely-known that superglue was a strong and fast-acting bonding agent, and the actions of each accused was "very deliberate".

"The fact is these people deliberately superglued themselves to the leather and they had to be removed," she told the jury.

"They must have anticipated what the damage to the leather would be."

Ms Paingakulam said the harm done was "more than trivial", with repairs taking 18.5 hours and costing $1295 plus GST.

The seven protesters - Philip Evans, Sally Jean Hunter, Timothy Buchanan, Samantha Hawker, Hannah Grant, Chamomilla Hill and Jason Ray - have all pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, they each face a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.

One of the protesters, Philip Evans, told jurors they had tried to voice their outrage in more conventional ways but decided it was time to "escalate" their actions.

"We wanted to to take the message directly to parliamentarians," Mr Evans told the court on Wednesday morning.

"We felt it was an emergency and we felt compelled to act."

Defence lawyer Tim Sharman said the seven came to Canberra intent on disrupting parliament with a non-violent demonstration to draw attention to the plight of refugees.

He said the group asked for paramedics to be called and suggested an acetone like nail polish remover be used to dislodge their hands, confident it would not cause damage.

Chief Justice Helen Murrell told jurors the criminal trial was not concerned with the plight of refugees, nor the freedom to protest.

Instead, it hinged on whether each of the accused intended to damage the balustrade by gluing themselves to it, or knew that damage would occur.

The jury must also decide whether actions of each of the accused resulted in damage that was "more than merely trivial".

Jurors may find the damage was caused by a combination of the protesters gluing their palms to the leather and guards using a hand sanitiser to remove them.

Chief Justice Murrell said gluing need not be the only cause, but it must be a "substantial or significant" contributing factor.

Jurors will begin their deliberations on Thursday morning.