Hanson's book a war on fake news and bias

Pauline Hanson says her new book is her way of emulating Donald Trump's war on fake news and mainstream media bias.

The One Nation leader has published a collection of her political speeches, titled Pauline, In Her Own Words, so voters can properly understand what she stands for before the next election.

She says distorted and biased reporting has dogged her political career and the book will let people properly digest her views in their full context.

"Fake news has impacted on me over the years," she has told AAP.

"I'm in a very important position, I'm one of the ones with the balance of power in the Senate. People must understand what I stand for, why I think the way I think and what I want to achieve for the country and the people."

Senator Hanson said the book wasn't her idea and arose after she had a run-in with journalist, author and academic Tom Ravlic over something he had written.

He wound up suggesting and then compiling the book.

"He had a go at me last year, I can't remember the issue. I actually contacted him to let him know the facts," she said.

She said he went away and looked up her speeches and came back to her with the idea of putting them all out there together so she couldn't be misconstrued.

"This is someone who was actually anti-me. A lot of people criticise me but they've never read my maiden speech. Well go ahead and read it."

Senator Hanson said the book wasn't about making money, but if it does turn a profit she's not sure what she'll do with the proceeds.

"It's not about the money that may be made, or whether it's for the party or personally for myself. It's all about the message that needs to get out there."