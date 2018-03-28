News

Canada privacy commissioner contacted British Columbia about AggregateIQ

Reuters
Reuters /

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian federal agency charged with protecting privacy rights of individuals said on Tuesday that it has contacted its counterpart in British Columbia to discuss the provincial office's review of AggregateIQ.

"We have been in contact with our provincial counterpart in British Columbia, which has been examining matters related to AggregateIQ," Valerie Lawton, spokeswoman for Canada's Office of the Privacy Commissioner, said in an emailed statement. "Our discussions with them are ongoing."


(Writing by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa)

