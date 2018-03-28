News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Maxwell Technologies, former executive settle SEC charges

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Maxwell Technologies Inc and a former executive have settled charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that they fraudulently inflated financial results, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Without admitting or denying the allegations, Maxwell Technologies, a California-based energy storage and power delivery product manufacturer, has agreed to pay $2.8 million and former sales executive Van Andrews has agreed to pay $50,000, the agency said.


(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

Back To Top