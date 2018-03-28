Expulsion of Russian diplomats shows NATO relevance: Mattis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday that NATO's expulsion of Russian diplomats showed the alliance was still relevant, adding that Moscow had the potential to be a partner with Europe but had chosen a different path.

"Russia has the potential to be a partner with Europe ... (but) I think right now we have to recognize that they have chosen to seek a different relationship with the NATO nations," Mattis told reporters.

Earlier on Tuesday, NATO said it was expelling seven diplomats from Russia's mission to the alliance. It followed moves by governments in Europe, the United States and beyond to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats in retaliation for an alleged attack on a former Russian spy in Britain.



