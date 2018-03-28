News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - French retailer Casino <CASP.PA> said on Tuesday that the process of selling its Via Varejo local appliance and electronics unit in Brazil was continuing and that it had no new element to report to the market.

Casino also denied in a statement any possible partnership regarding that unit.

A source familiar with the talks said on Tuesday that Amazon <AMZN.O> and Casino were negotiating a deal in Brazil either partnering or selling the French retailer's local appliance and electronics chain.





(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Maya Nikolaeva)

Back To Top