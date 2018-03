WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday it "kinda looked like" North Korean leader Kim Jong Un went to China's capital, Beijing, but told reporters at the Pentagon, "I don't know."

A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation left Beijing on Tuesday following a dramatic whirlwind visit that some reports said included Kim.



(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; editing by Jonathan Oatis)