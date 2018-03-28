News

'I'm very sorry': Bancroft holds back tears in Perth
'I'm very sorry': Bancroft fights back tears over ball-tampering scandal

Smith, David Warner cop 12-month bans

Rob Forsaith
AAP /

Captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner have been banned from international cricket for a year and stripped of their leadership positions, with the latter branded 'never to lead again' by Cricket Australia (CA).

Cyclist left fighting for his life after truck driver 'felt a bump' in the road
Steve Smith returns
Man jailed for Australia's biggest tax fraud
Trump Fires VA Secretary Shulkin in Tweet
Exclusive: VA Secretary Shulkin to resign, Trump to nominate Ronny Jackson to succeed him - White House officials
Strongman pulls an army tank
Year long bands and leadership stripping: The Cricket bans issued
Disgraced Australian cricketers go home
Japan's Takeda considers possible $40 bln bid for Shire
Germany: upbeat consumers buoy mood amid trade worries
Russia's Australia envoy warns of 'Cold War' if anti-Moscow bias continues
Australia captain Smith, two others sent home in scandal
 

Cameron Bancroft has also been given a nine-month suspension for his role in the Cape Town cheating scandal that has triggered nation-wide outrage.

A bombshell media release from CA revealed it was sandpaper, not sticky tape, that Bancroft worked on the ball with during the third Test against South Africa.

CA chief executive James Sutherland met with the disgraced trio behind closed doors at the team hotel in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Smith, who had a squeaky-clean image up until his life-changing decision on Saturday, will be barred from captaining his country for a further 12 months after the one-year playing suspension ends.

CA's board has determined Warner, who has fallen out with teammates over the ball-tampering saga, will never hold another leadership position again.

Smith shared his news with some teammates in the lobby of the hotel. Many of them struggled to hide how shattered they were.

Smith had a particularly emotional moment with Tim Paine, formally handing over the captaincy with a hug and a handshake.

Paine, now ratified as the nation's 46th Test skipper, is deeply conflicted at what is normally a moment of immense pride and elation.

Smith, Warner and Bancroft will be barred from representing Australia, their states and Big Bash League franchises during the bans, but will be encouraged to play grade cricket.

The financial hit will be significant, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) blocking the duo from taking part in this year's Indian Premier League.

Smith and Warner were set to pocket $2.4 million each from the Twenty20 tournament, while they will miss out on new national contracts that were believed to be worth $2m and $1.4m respectively in 2017-18.

The trio will be required to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket.

Smith remains disconsolate but is putting on a brave face and vowing to rebuild his legacy. He will face the music at a press conference in Sydney on Thursday.

Warner may potentially have played his last game for Australia. It is unclear if the opener will be welcome back in the dressing room.

Warner, who is heading home on the same flight as Smith, was nowhere to be seen at the hotel lobby on Wednesday morning but it's understood he fronted up and copped the severe punishment in person.

Smith's next game for Australia will almost certainly be a warm-up game for next year's World Cup in England, which is followed by an away Ashes campaign.

The World Cup starts at the end of May 2019.

Smith, the top-ranked Test batsman in the world, will be sidelined from Test series against Pakistan (away in the UAE) plus India and Sri Lanka (at home in 2018-19).

CA has ruled that Smith, Warner and Bancroft were the only players aware of a premeditated plan to illegally scuff the ball.

Darren Lehmann remains coach, with CA's investigation team finding that no coach or member of support staff knew of the ball-tampering ploy.

