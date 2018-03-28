News

Moldova to expel three Russian diplomats after spy poisoning

Reuters
Reuters /

KIEV (Reuters) - Moldova has asked three Russian diplomats to leave the country within seven days, in solidarity with Britain after the poisoning of a former Russian spy, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday in a statement on its website.

Governments across Europe, the United States and others have announced plans to expel scores of Russian diplomats in retaliation for the attack on the former spy and his daughter on March 4. Moscow has denied being behind it.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Peter Graff)

