Opel starts voluntary job cut plan, to avoid factory closures

Reuters
Reuters /

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's Opel on Tuesday said it will start offering voluntary buyouts to staff as a way to improve the competitive position of its German operations.

"Step by step, we are building a sustainable future for our company in Germany through enhanced competitiveness like we are doing currently across Europe," Opel Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said in a statement.

Opel's works council last week demanded "constructive proposals" from parent PSA <PEUP.PA> after German sites were excluded from a sweeping investment plan, pending the outcome of further talks with labour representatives.

Opel said it wanted to avoid compulsory redundancies and factory closures.



(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

