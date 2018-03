SEOUL (Reuters) - General Motors expects a revised trade deal between South Korea and the United States would "help ease investment risks", South Korea's trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Seoul said on Monday it and Washington have agreed in principle to revise a trade pact sharply criticised by U.S. President Donald Trump, with U.S. automakers winning improved market access.

