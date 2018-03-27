News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Death of a toddler in foster care was preventable: Coroner rules
Pictured: The backyard pool where toddler drowned in 'preventable death'

Britain's May says more to be done against Russia over spy attack

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May told senior ministers on Tuesday there was still more to be done in Britain's long-term response to Russia after blaming Moscow for the use of a nerve agent against a former Russian spy in England.

"Yesterday was a significant moment in our response to this reckless act of aggression, but there is still more to be done as we work with international partners on a long-term response to the challenge posed by Russia," her spokesman said, reporting remarks made by May at a cabinet meeting.
May told cabinet that countries had acted against Russia not just out of solidarity but because they recognized the threat it posed.


(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

Back To Top