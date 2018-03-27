Bulldogs star claims AFLW best and fairest

Emma Kearney had never won a league best and fairest award in eight seasons playing the game, but the Western Bulldogs AFLW star broke through in emphatic style on Tuesday night.

Emma Kearney of the Bulldogs has won the AFLW Best and Fairest award for the 2018 season.

The premiership midfielder capped a stellar season by taking out the AFLW's best and fairest award at the W Awards ceremony in Melbourne.

Kearney polled three votes in the final round of the season to seal the women's equivalent of the Brownlow Medal, five votes clear of the rest of the field.

"It is really special to be recognised by the umpires, but I think for me this individual award isn't necessarily won by me, but by the team as a whole," Kearney said.

"I think my improvement has been a result of the improvement of our team.

"The contributions from our other midfielders has actually helped my performance, so although it's an individual award I think it's based on the team's performance as well."

Polling votes in all seven matches of the home and away season, Kearney finished with two best on grounds, three two-vote performances and a further two single-vote games.

She finished ahead of Collingwood's Chloe Molloy, Fremantle's Dana Hooker and Greater Western Sydney's Courtney Gum who all polled nine votes.

The prolific ball winner had the most disposals, gained the most metres, topped the clearances and was equal-first in inside 50s in a brilliant season.

Kearney, who also plays cricket for the Melbourne Stars in the WBBL, was also named in the All Australian team.

Her memorable evening came just days after she was a key player in the Dogs' breakthrough grand final win over the Brisbane Lions.

"It's incredible ... it's just the icing on the cake I guess," Kearney said.

"The premiership was one of the sporting highlights of my life.

"To just celebrate an event like that with 30 teammates ... it was a really special occasion and to win an individual award in a premiership year is really special."

In other major awards, Carlton's Tayla Harris won the mark of the year, Melbourne's Aliesha Newman kicked the goal of the year, the Western Bulldogs' Brooke Lochland was the leading goalkicker and Collingwood's Molloy was the rising star.

THE W AWARDS

AFLW Best and Fairest: Emma Kearney (WB)

Voting

14 - Kearney (WB)

9 - Molloy (Coll), Hooker (Fre), Gum (GWS)

Rising Star: Molloy (Coll)

Goal of the year: Aliesha Newman (Melb)

Mark of the year: Tayla Harris (Carl)

Leading goalkicker: Brooke Lochland (WB)

2018 AFLW All-Australian team

B: Chloe Molloy (Coll), Kate Lutkins (Bris)

HB: Hannah Scott (WB), Chelsea Randall (Adel, capt), Ebony Antonio (Fre)

C: Dana Hooker (Fre), Emma Kearney (WB), Alicia Eva (GWS)

HF: Elise O'Dea (Mel), Sabrina Frederick-Traub (Bris), Brooke Lochland (WB)

F: Jessica Wuetschner (Bris), Christina Bernardi (Coll)

R: Erin McKinnon (GWS), Courtney Gum (GWS), Daisy Pearce (Melb, vice-capt)

Int: Emily Bates (Bris), Tayla Harris (Carl), Karen Paxman (Melb), Ellie Blackburn (WB), Meg Downie (Melb).