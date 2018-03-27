Australia paid for their attitude: SAfrica

Australia's win-at-all-costs mentality is behind the ball-tampering scandal that has engulfed their cricket and they should now look hard at how they play the game, according to South Africa coach Ottis Gibson..

"The Aussies have said it themselves, the brand of cricket they play is win-at-all-costs," Gibson said, adding that Australia's relatively comfortable 4-0 win in the Ashes against England might have played a part.

"When you look at the Ashes, they were never really behind in any of the games, they won quite comfortably.

"Here they have been behind a couple of times and perhaps that desperation came into it. It's a shame that something like this had to happen for them to have to have a look at themselves.

Australian captain Steve Smith has admitted that the pressure of being behind in the third Test in Cape Town led to an orchestrated attempt to alter the condition of the ball to aid reverse swing and gain an advantage

"Every team, since the beginning of reverse swing, tries to get the ball to reverse. They skim it in, they bounce it in, they try and get it rough. The spinner gets his hand in the dirt and rubs it on the ball. Everybody has got a way of getting the ball to go a little bit further," he said.

"Perhaps the desperation that they were behind in the game meant they took it that step further. It's unfortunate."

Gibson says it is a big story because of the spectacular fall-from-grace for a side that had been a power in the game for so long.

"Especially with what Steve Smith said, that it was planned by a few of them, makes it an even bigger topic for people to talk about," he said.

"Cricket Australia is a hundred-year-old organisation and they have been the envy of the world in terms of winning World Cup and so on. They have had great teams and great players for a long time.

"Those great players from the past will now feel like their good name has been tarnished a bit, so people have a right to be upset about it."