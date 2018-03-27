Easter Cup target for Lindsay Park pair

Lindsay Park will rely on two of its three entries in the Group Three Easter Cup at Caulfield.

Having entered Addison, Golden Mane and Jacquinot Bay, the latter pair will line up for the stable in the 2000m-race on Saturday.

Golden Mane was scratched from the Mornington Cup (2400m) last Saturday with a bruised heel but co-trainer Tom Dabernig says he has overcome the setback and is ready to take his place.

He said it may prove a blessing in disguise as the gelding has a better record at 2000m than at 2400m.

"He's got good Caulfield form and he worked well this morning," Dabernig said.

"He's got the shoe on again and seems 100 per cent."

Lindsay Park is hoping for third time lucky in the Easter Cup with Jacquinot Bay.

The oldest horse racing in the stable, Jacquinot Bay finished ninth behind Sertorius in the race in 2015 before finishing eighth to Observational last year.

Dabernig described Jacquinot Bay as a "tough old bugger" who is usually pretty consistent.

A winner at Flemington in January, Jacquinot Bay was a last-start fifth to Almost Court in the Canberra Cup on March 11.

"In the Canberra Cup the tempo probably didn't quite suit," Dabernig said.

"It was an acceptable sort of effort and certainly on his best form he'd be in the mix, but he needs things to be run his way."

Dabernig said the stable favoured running Addison in the 1800m-benchmark 84 race.

A winner over 1600m at Caulfield in December, Addison has since been placed in three of her four subsequent outings.

Most recently, she finished third behind No Commitment and Mr Optimistic over 2000m at Flemington on March 17.