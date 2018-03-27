Russia to respond appropriately to U.S. expulsion of Russian envoys: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow will respond appropriately to the U.S. expulsion of Russian diplomats and closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, RIA news agency reported.

Russia to respond harshly to U.S. expulsion of diplomats: RIA

The United States said on Monday it would expel 60 Russian diplomats, joining governments across Europe in punishing the Kremlin for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain that they have blamed on Moscow.

The ministry said that not a single country has provided any evidence that Russia was behind the poisoning of the former Russian spy and his daughter, RIA reported.



(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Graff)