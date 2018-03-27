Renshaw ready after 'surreal' Test recall

Matthew Renshaw woke on Tuesday, packed his bags for South Africa and then hit the winning runs in a Sheffield Shield final for Queensland.

Australian batsman Matthew Renshaw has been called into the Test squad.

He is likely to land in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon and open the batting in the fourth Test on Friday.

Renshaw admits the circumstances surrounding his return to a squad squirming from the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal are surreal.

But he insists he isn't concerned by the storm that awaits and is in the perfect place to exploit the most sudden of second chances.

"It's pretty surreal; people dream about winning a Shield their whole cricket careers and managing to do it at 21 and obviously what's coming (in South Africa), I can look forward to that, but I've got to enjoy a thing that not many people manage to do," he said.

"I haven't really been concentrating too much (on the ball-tampering incident), just been putting all my emotions into winning and it's just relief now."

Renshaw, who will turn 22 while on the flight, was told of his call-up to the Test squad on the morning of the final day of the Shield final against Tasmania at Allan Border Field.

He kept the news to himself until word came through later in the afternoon while he was at the crease.

Renshaw finished unbeaten on 81 off just 83 balls, pumping a massive six over mid-off and a few overs later cutting for four to secure an eighth Shield final for his state.

Hundreds in three consecutive Shield games earlier this year launched him back into the Test frame, and the Bulls into the final, after a scratchy start to the summer.

He said that sort of batting was representative of how far he's come since being dropped in favour of Cameron Bancroft for this summer's Ashes series.

"I probably would never have played that shot over mid-off in the last three years of my career," he said.

"I'm pretty happy with how I'm going but it's probably a different challenge over in South Africa.

"I've just got to go over there with no fear and enjoy the challenge."

He may well replace Bancroft, who along with fellow opener and vice-captain David Warner escaped suspension from the ICC but will come under scrutiny from Cricket Australia.

At this stage only captain Steve Smith is suspended for the fourth Test, with further sanctions expected to be announced on Wednesday morning.