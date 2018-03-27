Tas asks Vic for fruit fly explanation

Tasmania's primary industries minister wants a "please explain" from her Victorian counterpart after fruit fly larvae was discovered in Hobart.

The larvae was found in a grapefruit supplied from Victoria and follows a recent fruit fly incursion in Tasmania's north linked to a Melbourne fumigation facility.

Primary Industries Minister Sarah Courtney said the weekend discovery was "very concerning".

"I have contacted the Victorian minister for agriculture asking for a 'please explain' in relation to this latest incident," she said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tasmania relies on its fruit fly-free status for access to million-dollar premium exports markets in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, the United States and China.

In February, all produce that passed through a Melbourne fumigation facility was recalled statewide after fruit fly larvae was found in a nectarine at a Devonport grocery.

Biosecurity Tasmania destroyed more than 88 tonnes of fruit fly host produce in February.

A fruit fly control zone around George Town and Devonport and on Flinders Island remains following fruit fly outbreaks earlier in the year.

No fruit flies have been found outside those areas.

More than 1000 fly traps are being monitored across Tasmania.

The Queensland fruit fly is found along Australia's eastern seaboard and in the Northern Territory and was declared a list-A pest in Tasmania in 1997.