Tasmanian salmon farmer blasts regulator

One of Australia's largest salmon farming companies has slammed Tasmania's environmental regulator for being "late to the party" on reducing fish stock limits at Macquarie Harbour.

Huon Aquaculture executive director Frances Bender has hit out at the state's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which last week flagged a reduction in biomass levels.

Last week, EPA director Wes Ford said the harbour's fish stock maximum would be cut from 16,000 tonnes to 9,000.

But Ms Bender said that figure simply reflected of the amount of fish in the harbour.

'Mr Ford is late to the party," she said on Tuesday in Hobart.

"The biomass has been reduced by mother nature - a cumulation of disease, poor environmental practises - that's where the numbers are drawn from.

"The EPA has not bought the biomass back in this draft determination. They've just added up the numbers that we've still got alive."

Mass fish deaths have in recent years plagued the picturesque harbour on Tasmania's west coast, part of which lies inside a World Heritage Area.

Ms Bender said an outbreak of pilchard orthomyxovirus, or POMV, had killed a "significant" number of fish over summer.

"If we don't manage the biosecurity practises - and the horse may have already bolted - we may actually have a scenario where we fallow the harbour," she added.

Huon Aquaculture, who along with Petuna and Tassal have fish pens in the harbour, has brought action against a 2012 decision by the federal environment minister to allow farming expansion.

Huon Aquaculture claim the decision has led to environmental degradation and was invalid.

The federal court hearing wrapped up on Monday, with justice Duncan Kerr reserving his decision.

Petuna and Tassal are parties in the case and support the minister's decision.

Huon Aquacultures's legal proceedings, launched early last year, followed an Institute of Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) report that found "dead zones" existed in the harbour.

An updated IMAS report, released last week, said oxygen levels in the harbour remained very low but there was "capacity" for recovery.

The EPA has been contacted for comment.