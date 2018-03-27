Roosters far from finished product: Cronk

They've poured on 68 points together in 120 minutes of NRL football, but Cooper Cronk insists the Sydney Roosters attack is far from the finished product.

Luke Keary's return from a broken jaw has sparked the Roosters to life over the past fortnight, including their 38-8 shellacking of Newcastle last week.

But despite playing over 300 games, Cronk is relishing in arguably the league's most potent spine alongside James Tedesco, Jake Friend and Keary.

"There's a lot of commentary around how long does a combination take, will it take 20 weeks or 10 weeks? It takes as long as the time you're willing to put in," Cronk said on Tuesday.

"If you're willing to do the minimum, yeah it might take 10-15 weeks.

"But after every session we always spend 20 minutes, half an hour, doing a few different things. When I step off my right, (Keary) knows what I'm about to do, and vice versa.

"James is in that situation along with Jake Friend as well. We're getting a lot of time, we're getting a lot of reps in, but we don't think we're our finished product yet."

The Roosters' successive wins have cemented their spot as premiership favourites, particularly after easily disposing of a reborn Knights outfit in a highly-anticipated contest.

However Cronk warned against the pitfalls of pinning too much stock in emotional victories.

"If you ride the emotions of high games and low games, I think your game can go up and down as well. You've got to find consistency," he said.

The Roosters face another test this weekend in the unbeaten Warriors, who have impressed Cronk following the recruitment of former Melbourne teammate Blake Green during the summer.

Cronk admitted Green's impact has been similar to when he helped Manly into the finals last year.

"I've had the privilege of playing alongside him and we worked well together. He went to Manly and obviously allowed Daly Cherry-Evans to roam freely and have a really good year," Cronk said.

"Let's not discount the impact that someone like Blake Green has.

"One, his skillset. But two, his temperament. His ability to get around the field and understand the game, pass the ball when needed to and run the ball and kick when needed to."