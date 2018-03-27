News

CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Russia's Putin says 'criminal negligence' behind shopping mall fire

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday the deadly fire in Kemerovo was a result of "criminal negligence", according to comments aired by state television from Kemerovo.

Investigators looking into the fire that killed at least 64 people at a busy shopping mall in Siberia on Sunday have said a security guard had turned off the public address system and exits had been illegally blocked.



(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Sam Holmes)

