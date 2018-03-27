I'm too big to niggle: Cronulla's Fifita

Cronulla firebrand Andrew Fifita may have unwittingly placed a target on his head, declaring he's too big and tough to be niggled in the NRL.

Andrew Fifita has put himself in the firing line when Cronulla take on Melbourne in the NRL.

A gentle giant off the field, Fifita virtually dared Melbourne players to bait him in Friday night's blockbuster when he made his provocative claim on Tuesday.

"I don't get niggled. I feel I'm a bit big to be niggled, to be honest," Fifita said before the Sharks' latest sequel to their 2016 grand final triumph over the Storm.

"I'm 126 kilos, it's a bit hard to niggle and push around me.

"I'm the big bopper on the field and I embrace my body, so it's about loving yourself and I just go out there to have fun."

One of the most controversial and colourful personalities in rugby league, Fifita suspects he's a little misunderstood at times.

"I don't know how to niggle. (Former teammate) Mick Ennis did. I just had his back when he did," the State of Origin and Test enforcer said.

Despite his stunning assertion, Fifita knows there's little love lost between the Sharks and Storm and is bracing for another torrid encounter.

Last year's 11-2 win over the Storm in Melbourne was one of the most intense matches of the season and there's bound to be needle of some sort in the return match at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

"We're a quality team, they're a quality team and they're not coming up here to lose," Fifita, who's determined to help Shane Flanagan's side rebuild their fortress at Shark Park, said.

"We'll be ready for it and we'll take the game to them."

The 2016 premiers won only five of 12 matches at home last year before losing their home Shire derby this season in round two.

"Home's home and any team that wants to protect their home is always going to play," Fifita said.

"You win all your games at home, you pretty much qualify for semi-final football.

"That's the main advantage point for any team.

"We've had one loss down here already.

"We want to get it back and what better team to do it against than a quality team like Melbourne.

"We'll be ready to play."